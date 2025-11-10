Indian women's head coach Amol Muzumdar credited a candid team meeting during the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup group stage as the turning point in the side’s triumphant campaign.

After three consecutive losses to Australia, South Africa, and England, India went on an unbeaten run to eventually win its first-ever World Cup title on home soil.



"After three consecutive losses against Australia, South Africa and England in the group stage, we had a very honest team meeting. I felt we needed a blunt conversation where no barriers existed, and I'm glad the players responded positively.

“Though the scoreboard showed losses to South Africa, Australia, and England, we knew internally that we were playing well but failing to finish games. That realisation became our turning point in the tournament," said Muzumdar on JioStar.

Following India’s emotional five-wicket semi-final win over Australia, Muzumdar stated the team’s long-term vision helped them refocus and deliver in the title clash, where they beat South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

"All our hard work over the past two years wasn't just for winning the semi-final against Australia on October 30th, it was meant for playing in the final of the world cup on November 2nd, 2025. If we had stayed in that euphoria after beating Australia, we might not have reached our ultimate goal.

“I wanted the team to leave that celebration behind and stay focused on the present moment. That approach made November 2nd truly special when we finally achieved our dream of lifting the Women's World Cup trophy."

Muzumdar also paid tribute to the stalwarts of Indian women’s cricket, who joined the team’s trophy winning celebrations and acknowledged their role in laying the groundwork for the current generation’s success.

"I truly enjoyed watching Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and all our players take the trophy around the boundary to their seniors who helped build women's cricket. We must respect our history to secure our future.

“Full credit goes to pioneers like Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj, Anjum Chopra, Reema Malhotra and all the seniors from their era, hats off to them for laying the foundation for this success in the Women's World Cup," he concluded.