"Yeah, like I said, we need to just understand what conditions are and how we can improve, what we can do better. You know, thoughts will keep coming in. But at the end of the day, we just need to understand the situation, like we are playing outside India, and what the pitch requires from us as a batter and as a bowler. Not only one batter or one bowler can, you know, just make the difference. But as a group, I feel we need to just understand more, like where we can get better," he added.