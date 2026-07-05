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'We played the perfect team': Ishan Kishan responds to India's selection debate after England loss

Ishan Kishan defended India's team selection after the four-wicket loss to England in the second T20I, insisting the management had picked the "perfect team" and rejecting calls for an additional off-spinner. The wicketkeeper-batter also admitted India must adapt better to English conditions and find ways to score an extra 15-20 runs in the remaining matches. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 01:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
'We played the perfect team': Ishan Kishan responds to India's selection debate after England loss
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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