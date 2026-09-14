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'We played to our standards': Harmanpreet Kaur reacts after India's Women's Asia Cup 2026 title win

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur called her team a great one and emphasised that they played to their standards to lift the Women's Asia Cup 2026 trophy again. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 08:13 AM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 08:13 AM IST
'We played to our standards': Harmanpreet Kaur reacts after India's Women's Asia Cup 2026 title win
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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