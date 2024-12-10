'We’re Playing Good Cricket': Temba Bavuma Sets Sights On WTC Final After Clean Sweep

Following the Proteas' win over Sri Lanka in the second Test match, South Africa Test skipper Temba Bavuma said that now the World Test Championship (WTC) table looks good, as reported by ICC. On Day 5 of the second Test, South Africa flattened Sri Lanka with a 109-run victory to complete a 2-0 series whitewash over the Asian side.

On the final day of the Test and the series, the equation came down to Sri Lanka 143 runs away from levelling the series, while South Africa just five wickets away from a clean sweep. The hosts upped the ante to take the series away and fortify their position en route to the World Test Championship final, which will be held next year in London.

Silva felt the game was pretty tight, and his side fought hard to stay in contention till the last day of the Test under conditions that are different from the one they play at home.

Speaking after the match, Bavuma said that he sees the Proteas at the of the points table with two games of the WTC 2023-2025 cycle. "The championship table looks good. We see ourselves at number one with two games to go. I don't know what the maths looks like but we're playing good cricket and we want it to continue," Bavuma was quoted by ICC as saying.

He added that it was rare since the Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka went for five days. The Proteas Test skipper accepted that at times in the game Sri Lanka found their momentum.

"For a lot of the guys it was a proper taste of what Test cricket is about. It's rare when you get to play for five days and it's also rare when the game is always in the balance. There were times when we were on top and times when Sri Lanka were getting the momentum on their side," he added.

Following their 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, South Africa will lock horns against Pakistan in a two-match Test series, which will start from December 26.