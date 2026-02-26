'We Secretly took injections & pills...': Shoaib Akhtar makes shocking revelation of taking extreme measures vs India in 1998-99; Know Details

In a candid reflection on the intense cricketing rivalry of the late 1990s, former pace spearhead Shoaib Akhtar has admitted to the extreme lengths he and teammate Saqlain Mushtaq went to remain on the field. The world’s fastest bowler revealed that during the historic 1998-99 tour of India, both players were operating through severe physical agony, relying on secret medical aids to mask debilitating injuries.

Combatting the Pain Barrier

The rivalry during that era was defined by a fierce parity between the two sides. While current contests have leaned heavily in favor of India, the Pakistan teams of the 1990s and 2000s, featuring legends like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, were known for lifting their game to monumental levels when facing their neighbors.

Akhtar disclosed that his and Saqlain’s knees were in a state of near collapse during their pivotal tours. "My knees were swollen as the area was filled with fluid. His knees had gone in 1996, and mine gave way in 1997 in front of him. And now both of us secretly used to take pills and injections just to be able to play the match. Had any senior known this, they would have thrown out Saqlain. I was anyway on their target," Akhtar confessed.

The Duel for Sachin’s Wicket

Despite the physical toll, the internal competition within the Pakistan camp remained high, particularly when it came to targeting India's legendary batter, Sachin Tendulkar. Akhtar recalled the friendly yet intense wagers he shared with the spin maestro Saqlain Mushtaq during the matches in Chennai and Delhi.

"When Saqlain got over 10 wickets in Chennai and in Delhi too Saqlain and I used to bet about Sachin's wickets. He said he would get Sachin out. I said I would get him that's what I had been doing. I said, 'No, I'll do it this time, it's my turn,'" Akhtar added, illustrating the competitive fire that burned despite the medical risks.

Current Frustrations and the 2026 World Cup

Fast forward to the present day, the tone of the rivalry has shifted. Due to political tensions, the sides have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13, only meeting in continental and ICC tournaments. Following Pakistan's recent crushing defeat to England in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s, Akhtar has been vocal about his disappointment.

Prior to the England match, Akhtar had expressed a desire to see the team advance at the expense of their rivals, stating: "I just hope England play poorly so we can take the two points happily. Our joy will know no bounds if India get knocked out and we make it to the semi-finals."

However, the heavy loss in Pallekele triggered a viral meltdown from the former pacer on the show Game On Hai. In a sharp reversal of his previous support for the leadership, Akhtar questioned the credentials of Salman Ali Agha. The "Rawalpindi Express" lashed out at the team's lack of fighting spirit, suggesting the current captaincy is unable to handle the pressure of such high stakes tournaments.

A Legacy of Grit

Akhtar’s admission highlights the shift in the nature of the rivalry from a physical battle of attrition to a more psychologically dominated contest in the modern era. While his knees eventually required multiple surgeries post retirement, his revelations serve as a testament to the era when players prioritized the national rivalry over their long term physical well being.