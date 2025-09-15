India captain Suryakumar Yadav said the team stands in solidarity with the kin of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicated his team's commanding seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday to the Indian Armed Forces.

Sunday's game in Dubai was the first meeting in international cricket between India and Pakistan after their recent heightened diplomatic tensions. The game came in the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure across the border and in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.



Notably, once the Asia Cup 2025 schedule was released, debate was resurfaced over whether India should play a cricket match against Pakistan, given the strained political ties between the two countries.

However, the BCCI has reiterated that it must follow the central government’s directive, which allows India to face Pakistan in international or multilateral tournaments but prohibits bilateral series between the two nations. According to the Union Sports Ministry’s notification, India and Pakistan may compete in "international and multilateral events", but cannot hold "bilateral sports events in each other’s country."

The tensions around the clash were visible when India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Agha skipped the customary handshake at the toss.



Suryakumar Yadav Dedicate Victory To Indian Armed Forces

After India comfortably chased down 128, Suryakumar (47) and Shivam Dube (10) headed off quickly, with neither the players nor the support staff exchanging handshakes once again.

While speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, India captain dedicated the convincing win against Pakistan to the Indian armed forces.

"Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," said Suryakumar.

Interestingly, no post-game interview of Agha was taken in the presentation ceremony. Asked if preparation for this game was different compared to others, Suryakumar said that they prepare the same for all the opposition.

"For the whole team, we think it's just another game. We prepare the same for all the opposition," he said.

"That's what happened a few months back. The team that won the CT set the tone. I'm always a fan of spinners because they control the game in the middle," he added.

Suryakumar, who turned 35 on the eve of the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan, also spoke about his birthday and India's win.

"Great feeling and a perfect return gift to India. Human tendency that keeps running in your mind when you think about it (his earlier line about the win being a return gift). You definitely want to win it, and when you win it, you have it ready. One box that I always wanted to tick - stay there and bat till the end," the Indian captain said.