‘We Trust Each Other’: Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On His Relationship With Coach Gautam Gambhir

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma said he shares a wholesome bond with head coach Gautam Gambhir. The duo has been working together after Rahul Dravid’s tenure as a coach ended after the T20 World Cup 2024. A lot of reports emerged that said, something was not right between the captain and coach of the Indian cricket team but Rohit put an end to all the rumours when he came to address the press during the squad announcement for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Under the coaching of Gambhir, the Indian team lost back-to-back Test series against New Zealand and Australia.

"Both of us are very clear about what we wanted to do. I am not going to sit here and discuss what goes behind the scenes, every game tactically. But, it's very clear in my mind. But Gautam Gambhir is pretty... once we enter the field, he trusts what the captain is doing on the field,” Rohit said in the press conference.

“The basic talk that happens is only off the field. On the ground or maybe in the changing room, once we take the field, it's all about what I do on the field. That's the kind of trust we have in each other. That's how it should be. That's about it,” Rohit added.

Talking about Rohit Sharma, he was spotted training with the Mumbai Ranji Team ahead of their clash against Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian skipper had a tough outing in the recently passed Border Gavaskar Trophy where could only make 31 runs before pulling out of the New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India's squad for 2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.