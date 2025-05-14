"We’ve Received No IPL Communication": BCB Statement Raises Uncertainty Over Mustafizur’s IPL 2025 Return

Delhi Capitals' (DC) signing of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the remainder of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) has come under uncertainty. This follows a statement from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury, who indicated that Mustafizur is expected to join the national team for their upcoming tour of the United Arab Emirates, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

On Wednesday, DC announced Mustafizur as the replacement for Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will be unavailable for the rest of the season. Bangladesh, however, are scheduled to play a two-match T20I series against the UAE on May 17 and 19.

"According to the itinerary, Mustafizur is expected to travel with the team to the UAE. We haven't received any official communication from IPL representatives or from Mustafizur himself regarding a change in plans," Chowdhury told ESPNcricinfo.

Following the UAE tour, Bangladesh is slated to play five T20Is in Pakistan on May 25, 27, and 30, as well as on June 1 and 3. These fixtures clash with DC’s final league matches, scheduled for May 18, 21, and 24, along with any potential playoff games should the team qualify.

Mustafizur, who debuted in the IPL in 2016, previously played for Delhi Capitals in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He claimed eight wickets in as many matches in 2022, maintaining an economy rate of 7.62. In 2023, he featured in just two games. Over his IPL career, the 29-year-old has played 38 matches, taking 38 wickets at an economy of 7.84, and has earned a reputation as a versatile bowler across all phases of an innings.

Internationally, Mustafizur has taken 132 wickets in 106 T20Is for Bangladesh, establishing himself as a top-tier left-arm pacer in white-ball cricket. Across domestic and global T20 leagues, he has accumulated 351 wickets in 281 appearances.