South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad gave an honest and striking explanation for his team's late declaration: they wanted India to "spend as much time on their feet" as possible and be forced into a long, exhausting chase in the waning light.

An hour into the final session, the Proteas declared after extending their second-innings lead to 548, leaving India with a near-impossible target and just 15.5 overs left before stumps on Day 4 of the Guwahati Test. South Africa have not won a Test series in India since 2000.



Conrad used the famous "grovel" comment made by former England captain Tony Greig during the 1976 series against the West Indies to support the strategy. Although this comment inspired the Caribbean team, it was used here to explain South Africa's choice.

“And then, obviously, we wanted the Indians to spend as much time on their feet out in the field, we wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out the game, and then say to them ‘Come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening,’” Conrad said after play. “So, so far so good, but we also know that they're not just going to roll over, we're going to have to be at our very best in the morning.”

Conrad emphasized that cricket logic and match awareness—particularly the benefit of bowling in the evening shadows—were the main reasons for the delayed declaration.

“We obviously looked at how best we were going to use the new ball, because in the morning we still wanted a newish, hardish ball,” he explained. “What we felt is that when the shadows come across the wicket in the evening, there's something in it for the quick bowlers, so we didn't want to declare too early and not be able to use that.”

The Proteas believed they had earned the right to set terms because South Africa was already ahead 1-0 in the two-Test series and India had very little chance of chasing down even 418, the all-time fourth-innings record. The visitors have dominated the Guwahati Test from the opening day, and Conrad underlined the significance of pressing for a 2–0 sweep.

“I don't think there's a right and a wrong in anything,” he said. “We wanted India to come out again after lunch and spend time on their feet. We saw the effects of batting for two full days in the first innings and what sort of effect it had on them. And it was never going to be easy for the opening batters to come this evening, with the new ball and shadows across the wicket. We felt we could have struck there.”

He added that South Africa were chasing a decisive series result, not merely protecting their lead.

“If tomorrow evening comes and we have them eight down and people say, ‘Well, see, you told you so’… we've got to base it on our sound judgement and if that doesn't work out, it doesn't. I don't think there's a right and wrong in any of this but obviously, 2-0 is a lot better than 1-0. I'd like to think that the series is secured and we're going to go all out for the win.”

Conrad acknowledged that the pitch had "stayed remarkably good" for batting well into the fourth day, but he is still optimistic that South Africa's diverse attack can defeat India once more.

“I’d like to think that tomorrow Marco and the spinners can do the job. We're going to give it our best shot,” he said.

India were dismissed in 83.5 overs thanks to Marco Jansen's steep bounce, which earned him 6 for 48 in the first innings. However, for once, South Africa's strategy throughout the subcontinent revolves around its spinners.

South Africa have embraced spin like never before during tours of India and Pakistan. Simon Harmer is the series' joint-leading wicket-taker, while Senuran Muthusamy, who claimed 11 wickets in Lahore, was named player of the series. In two of their last four Test matches, the Proteas have even used three spinners, indicating a change in their cricketing identity.

“For the first time, we've thrown our weight behind spin bowlers,” Conrad said. “We've got quality spinners that can mix it with the best in the world and I believe we've got the balance of our sides right.”

He hopes this transformation will inspire not only results but also the next generation of bowlers back home.

“The big thing for me is that it provides hope for young spinners back in South Africa, where we were primarily seen as a country that just throws its weight behind fast bowling. I'd like to think that the young spinners back home are saying there's hope for us now, because spinners are also part of the armoury for Proteas' attack.”