'We Were Getting Abused': CSK Player Recalls Hostile Welcome By RCB Fans During IPL 2025, Also Shares First Meeting With Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings’ young talent and Tamil Nadu batter C Andre Siddarth recently shared how his first meeting with MS Dhoni unfolded during the IPL 2025 season. The 18-year-old recounted the memorable experience of meeting the CSK legend on the team bus, revealing that Dhoni initiated their conversation.

Speaking on S Badrinath’s YouTube channel Cric It with Badri, Siddarth recalled,

"It happened on the bus. In the bus, I actually sit in the last seat. I wasn't aware that he sat in the last seat. I was sitting, and he sat next to me. He was the one who interacted with me. I was hesitant, but he interacted with me. He asked me about my age. He asked me about my season. From there, I slowly started talking to him."

Siddarth recalls intense RCB-CSK encounter in Bengaluru

Andre Siddarth also opened up about the atmosphere ahead of CSK’s clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was his first time at the venue and he shared how the experience left a lasting impression.

"It was my first time there and it felt very different. To be honest, it was scary and exciting because we were going to the ground in the bus and thousands of people were banging the bus. It was scary. It wasn't like this when we played at Chepauk or Wankhede Stadium. But it happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium. As we were entering the stadium, we were getting abused. There was a hostile feeling when we came there. It was a good experience," he shared.

RCB edged out CSK in that match by just two runs, securing a season double over their southern rivals for the first time in IPL history.

The youngster also revealed a conversation with CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, who indicated that the team is considering giving Siddarth opportunities in the next two seasons. Fleming advised him to use the current season to learn and adapt.

"This season, they did not tell me anything like that. This season they told me openly that it was a training season. We are looking to give you a chance in the next two years. In the third practice session, Stephen Fleming interacted with me. He said we are looking at you for the next two seasons. In the first season, look to adapt. Observe how others are playing and learn from it," Siddarth added.