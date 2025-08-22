'We Were Keen To Get...': RCB Shockingly Reveals Why They Let Go Ace Pacer Mohammed Siraj And For Which Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) director of cricket Mo Bobat recently explained the franchise’s decision not to retain Mohammed Siraj ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Since 2017, Siraj had been a key member of the Bengaluru-based team, but the management chose to release him before the auction. Instead, RCB picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar to spearhead their pace attack for the 18th edition of the prestigious tournament.

The acquisition of Bhuvneshwar Kumar proved to be a masterstroke for RCB, who went on to clinch their maiden IPL title that season. Bobat revealed that among all the retention decisions, the deliberation around Mohammed Siraj was the longest.

“We were keen to try and get Bhuvneshwar Kumar and we felt like hanging on to Mohammed Siraj would make it difficult to get Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar),” Bobat told Cricbuzz.

Bhuvi's Onboarding

At the IPL 2025 mega auction, RCB invested 10.75 crore INR to secure Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Meerut speedster impressed with 17 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 28.41.

Meanwhile, after being released by RCB, Siraj was acquired by the Gujarat Titans (GT), led by Shubman Gill, for 12.25 crore INR in the same auction. Siraj delivered strong performances throughout the IPL 2025 season, taking 16 wickets in 15 matches, with a best bowling figure of 4/17. RCB also parted ways with their former captain Faf du Plessis before the mega auction. Du Plessis was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) during the auction, and RCB appointed Rajat Patidar as the new captain. Bobat shared that Virat Kohli, the former skipper and star batter, was fully supportive of this decision and was ready to assist Patidar as he adjusted to the new role.

“We spoke with Virat that Rajat was going to be new to captaincy. And Virat said, ‘Look, 100%, I’m there to help. It’s in all of our interests if Rajat succeeds. Let’s give this a go.’ It was brilliant to have Virat’s blessing and his approval because he’s an important person and player in our environment,” Bobat said.

Under Patidar’s leadership, RCB ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings in the final on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

