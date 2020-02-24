We were not competitive enough, admits Virat Kohli after losing 1st New Zealand Test

After slumping to a crushing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday criticised his side's batting performance by saying that they were not competitive enough against the Kane Williamson-led side during the opening Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Resuming the fourth day's play at 144/4, India lost their remaining six wickets inside 47 runs to get eventually bundled out for 191 runs in their second innings before the Black Caps chased down the meager target of nine runs in just 1.4 overs without losing a wicket to seal a comfortable win.

India's batting was the main reason behind their defeat in the opening Test as they failed to put up a competitive score against New Zealand in both the innings. The visitors were earlier also bowled out cheaply for 165 runs in the first innings.

"Toss turned out to be very important. As a batting unit we take pride in being competitive, but we weren't. Even scoring 220-230 would've been good. That first innings put us behind and then the lead put us under more pressure. The bowlers toiled well, as a bowling group we've taken pride in being competitive," Kohli said in a post-match presentation following the defeat.

"Till the first 7 NZ wickets, we were really good. Wanted to restrict the lead to under 100, but the last runs from their batsmen made things difficult. But bowlers can still be more disciplined, they were not as happy with their bowling performance. You don't want to be too hard on guys like Shaw. He's played just 2 overseas Tests. He will figure a way, he will find a way to score runs. Mayank applied himself well, and he's the only other person apart from Rahane who got us any momentum with the bat. Our strength is to put big scores for our bowlers to bowl at, and that was missing in this match," he added.