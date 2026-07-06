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'We were outplayed by class Australian side': Nat Sciver-Brunt reacts after England's heartbreaking Women's T20 WC 2026 final defeat

Nat Sciver-Brunt led from the front with an unbeaten 58 off 53 balls to help England post 150/4 after being put into bat. However, Australia chased down the target comfortably in 17.1 overs to secure a record-extending seventh Women's T20 World Cup title.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 11:13 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
'We were outplayed by class Australian side': Nat Sciver-Brunt reacts after England's heartbreaking Women's T20 WC 2026 final defeat
Image Credit: @englandcricket/X

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