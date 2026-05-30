'We weren't supposed to qualify': Blame game erupts in RR camp after crushing loss vs GT, Riyan Parag says this...

Riyan Parag came forward with a startling confession after Rajasthan Royals were knocked out of IPL 2026 despite putting up 214 runs against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. Rajasthan Royals' remarkable run in IPL 2026 came to a close as Gujarat Titans beat them by seven wickets in Qualifier 2, securing their spot in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Although RR set a formidable total of 214, their bowlers had no response to the breathtaking opening partnership between GT captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan.

Gill produced a captain's knock of 104 off 53 balls while Sudarshan hammered 58 off 32 to take the contest completely out of RR's reach and steer Gujarat into their third IPL final.

Riyan Parag reflects on RR's journey after Qualifier 2 heartbreak

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Speaking in the aftermath of the defeat, Parag acknowledged that Rajasthan fell slightly short with the bat in spite of breaching the 200 mark.

"I think it was a par score. I feel 215 was defendable but I felt that after the heavy roller the wicket got a little better. I feel in the first innings spinners got a bit more grip and shorter slower balls were sticking more. I think 230 to 240 would have been a score that would have made the chase very challenging."

The RR skipper went on to acknowledge that Gujarat's powerful top order made the task near impossible once the openers were allowed to settle.

"215, with the batting they had, we knew we had to get their openers early but we didn't and it was going to be a tough road after that."

'We were not supposed to qualify': Parag's honest verdict on RR's season

Parag also offered a candid and somewhat unexpected assessment of RR's overall season.

"A whole lot of positives but if I had to sum it up in a sentence or a few lines, we were not supposed to qualify. A lot of inexperience and a lot of new transitions and combinations we tried and tested, but a lot of character the boys showed and it's a great start for a long journey ahead."

Riyan Parag heaps praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's incredible rise

The captain further lavished praise on teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following yet another electrifying display from the youngster.

"Vaibhav has been, I can't really put it in words, there is one way where you just go and slog and get runs but he's not blind slogging. The kind of innings today you can't get with blind slogging. He calculates, he assesses conditions."

"He does everything and I still can't figure out how. I just hope he keeps doing the same for the country and bringing the country laurels and keeps playing for us and gets us that second championship."

Vaibhav's 96 in vain as Gill-Sudarshan power GT into IPL 2026 final

After winning the toss and batting first, RR put together a commanding total of 214, driven in large part by another stunning knock from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who blazed 96 off 47 balls. The teenage star narrowly missed out on yet another IPL century, getting dismissed while going for an upper cut towards third man, the very same manner in which he was dismissed in the Eliminator against SRH. Ravindra Jadeja contributed a valuable 45 off 35, while Donovan Ferreira added a blistering 38 off just 11 balls. However, Gujarat's reply was wholly dominated by their opening duo. Gill and Sudarshan forged another century stand, their 11th three-figure opening partnership, to thoroughly dismantle RR's bowling attack. Sudarshan was eventually dismissed in bizarre hit-wicket fashion, mirroring his exit in the previous match against RCB, and Gill followed shortly after reaching a magnificent hundred.

By that point, though, the outcome was already beyond doubt. Washington Sundar contributed 16 off 9, Rahul Tewatia remained unbeaten on 17 off 9, and Jos Buttler finished not out on 9 off 9 as GT cruised over the line.

With this victory, Gujarat Titans have confirmed their place in the IPL 2026 final against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scheduled to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 31.