Bristol became the backdrop for another difficult outing for India as the visiting squad collapsed to a heavy nine-wicket loss during the fourth T20I. This outcome allowed England to secure the series with a 3-1 lead and one match remaining. The result extends the challenging period for Shreyas Iyer, who continues to look for his inaugural victory as the T20I captain since assuming the role in June.
While the captain has found success during the pre-match coin flips, translating that advantage into match victories has proved elusive. India set a target of 158/7 across their 20 overs, an effort largely sustained by the captain's individual batting display. The total proved insufficient, however, as the English batsmen reached 159/1 within 13.5 overs.
"Again, it was a disappointing one. 158 wasn't the perfect total on the board. Eventually, we saw how quickly they chased it down,"
Shreyas Iyer Admits India's Bowling Execution Fell Short
The Indian bowling unit struggled to maintain consistency, despite an early breakthrough from Arshdeep Singh who removed Jos Buttler. Significant runs were conceded across various overs. Shivam Dube gave up 15 runs during the 10th over, while Harry Brook and Phil Salt took 19 runs off Axar Patel in the ninth over. Washington Sundar experienced similar pressure, conceding 19 runs in the eighth over, while Prince Yadav and Prasidh Krishna each surrendered 15 runs during the fourth and fifth overs.
"When we came onto bowling, I just asked our bowlers to repeat the lengths as much as possible because top of middle-stump and leg-stump, it was very difficult to hit and score boundaries off that. So I think we fell a bit short in terms of our execution. And, yeah, we saw that when we were changing the pace, when we were trying something else, they scored off those loose balls,"
Shreyas Iyer: My 80 Means Little Without an India Win
During the initial innings, India experienced frequent wicket losses, but the captain anchored the side with an unbeaten 80 from 49 deliveries.
"Definitely happy with my performance, but see, if it's not on the winning cause, it just goes to the side. So disappointed in that aspect because whenever I play, I want to perform and see to it that my team wins. But unfortunately, today wasn't that day. Definitely look forward to the next game,"
'This Is a Transition Phase': Shreyas Iyer Backs India's Young Squad
With the national setup currently integrating newer faces, the leadership acknowledges the necessity of patience through the developmental process.
"Absolutely. See, this is the transition phase and we will be making lot of mistakes. You see a lot of youngsters playing here in these conditions for the first time. So mistakes will definitely make them realize how important it is to adapt and have that awareness when you come in the overseas conditions,"
Shreyas Iyer Urges Young Players to Learn Quickly From Mistakes
The skipper emphasized the value of using these setbacks as educational tools for the developing squad members moving forward.
"It's important that you learn quickly from your mistakes so that the team also benefits eventually out of it. And I'm sure that there are quick learners in the team. I'm sure they will assess themselves and get back stronger in the next game,"
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