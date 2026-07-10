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'We will be making mistakes...': Shreyas Iyer brushes off India's annihilating England series defeat as 'Transition' after 4th T20I at Bristol

Bristol became the backdrop for another difficult outing for India as the visiting squad collapsed to a heavy nine-wicket loss during the fourth T20I.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 08:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
'We will be making mistakes...': Shreyas Iyer brushes off India's annihilating England series defeat as 'Transition' after 4th T20I at Bristol
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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