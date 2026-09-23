/'We will put them under pressure': Pakistan coach Mike Hesson on potential India clash at Asian Games 2026

Pakistan men's cricket team head coach Mike Hesson said his side will try to put India "under pressure" if the two teams meet at the Asian Games 2026, while acknowledging that Team India currently sets the standard in white-ball cricket.
Speaking on the sidelines of the pre-departure camp in Karachi, Hesson struck a measured tone but the seasoned New Zealander made it clear that Pakistan will not be taking a backward step.
Notably, India have won their last six T20Is against Pakistan, including three meetings at the 2025 Asia Cup. India also arrive as back-to-back T20 World Cup winners and defending Asian Games champions, with a full-strength squad. Pakistan, by contrast, are sending a younger, largely second-string group led by opener Sahibzada Farhan.
"India are the benchmark in terms of white-ball cricket at the moment. I think the challenge for Pakistan is to catch up with them in white-ball cricket," Hesson said on Wednesday.
"We are preparing as best as we can and if we get an opportunity to play (India), we will certainly put them under pressure as we were able to do in the final of the Asia Cup. There is a lot of cricket to be played between now and before being able to play the final for both sides, so we are not getting too far ahead of ourselves," he added.
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High Stakes And Direct Knockout Pressure
With both India and Pakistan earning direct seeding into the quarter-finals courtesy of their ICC T20 rankings, the tournament bracket sets up a potential high-voltage showdown in the medal rounds. In a knockout-only setup, a single poor passage of play can end a podium run, adding extra weight to Hesson’s tactical message.
In the ongoing Asian Games, Pakistan and India cannot meet until the medal stage. Both received byes into the quarter-finals of the men’s T20 competition in Japan.
Pakistan face the Group B runners-up on September 28; India take on the second-placed side from Group A on the same day. A clash is possible only in the gold-medal match or the bronze-medal play-off.
Hesson framed the tournament as a chance for emerging players and for Farhan to gain captaincy experience, while stressing that the immediate priority is winning the quarter-final rather than looking ahead to India.
A Chance For Farhan To Gain Captaincy Experience
Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson believes the upcoming Asian Games will provide Sahibzada Farhan with valuable experience and an opportunity to develop his leadership skills. He also revealed that the players have undergone extensive training to adapt to different pitches and playing conditions expected during the tournament.
"The players have been given extensive practice over the past three days to prepare them for different pitches and conditions," Hesson said.
Hesson said the Asian Games would also serve as an important platform for emerging players to prove themselves.
"The Asian Games provide an excellent platform for new and talented players to showcase their abilities," he said.
The Pakistan head coach singled out Farhan's leadership responsibilities, stressing that the tournament could help the Pakistan opener gain valuable captaincy experience.
"For Sahibzada Farhan, the Asian Games are an excellent opportunity to gain captaincy experience," Hesson said.
At the same time, Hesson clarified that Farhan's performance as captain at the Asian Games would not have a direct bearing on Pakistan's long-term captaincy plans.
"The decision regarding future captaincy will be taken by the selection committee and the PCB chairman," he said.
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