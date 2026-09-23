/'We will put them under pressure': Pakistan coach Mike Hesson on potential India clash at Asian Games 2026

"We are preparing as best as we can and if we get an opportunity to play (India), we will certainly put them under pressure as we were able to do in the final of the Asia Cup. There is a lot of cricket to be played between now and before being able to play the final for both sides, so we are not getting too far ahead of ourselves," he added.



ALSO READ: When and where IPL 2027 auction be held? Check date, venue and more