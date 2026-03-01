'We will take a call within...': BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia breaks silence on IPL 2026 schedule delay

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally addressed the growing speculation surrounding the delayed announcement of the IPL 2026 schedule. While the IPL 2026 is likely to kick off on March 28, the franchises and fans have been eagerly awaiting the full fixture, but logistical and external factors have caused the hold-up.

The delay in IPL 2026 schedule announcement is very unusual compared to previous seasons where fixtures are typically announced well in advance, stems from a combination of logistical, political, and infrastructural challenges.



BCCI Secretary Gives Update On IPL 2026 Schedule

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia broke his silence on IPL 2026 schedule in a recent interaction, acknowledging the delay while providing clarity on the timeline. The 56-year-old emphasised that the BCCI is aware of the impatience among stakeholders but stressed the need for careful planning.

'Please wait for the IPL schedule for another two to three days. We will announce it as soon as possible. We know there is a slight delay, because we are having elections in three states. We are waiting for a clear announcement from the Election Commission. Once that comes, we will take a call within a day or two, and after that we will inform you about how we are proceeding," Devajit Saikia told Times Of India.

Why Has IPL 2026 Schedule Been Delayed?

The primary reason for this minor adjustment appears to be the uncertainty surrounding the announcement of dates for assembly elections in key states: Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

The delay isn't due to one single issue but rather a "perfect storm" of logistical and administrative hurdles:

Clash With Assembly Elections In Key States

The most significant factor contributing to the postponement is the overlap between the IPL season and upcoming Assembly elections in several states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

The most significant factor contributing to the postponement of IPL 2026 schedule release is the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam. These elections are expected to occur in April and May, directly coinciding with the IPL's timeline. States like West Bengal (home to Kolkata Knight Riders and Eden Gardens), Tamil Nadu (Chennai Super Kings and MA Chidambaram Stadium), and Assam (where Rajasthan Royals host some matches at Barsapara Stadium) are critical IPL hubs.

During elections, local police and security forces are heavily involved in polling duties, which could lead to shortages for IPL matches. This might force venue changes, disrupt team travel, and complicate logistics for broadcasters and fans. That's why the BCCI is awaiting official polling dates from the Election Commission before finalizing IPL 2026 fixtures.

Uncertainty Over Specific Home Grounds

Additional complications arise from unresolved home venue issues for certain franchises. For instance, Rajasthan Royals face challenges with Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur due to ongoing concerns about its preparedness and safety.

The BCCI has given Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru a short window to finalize their arrangements, but this has further stalled the overall schedule release. As per reports, Rajasthan Royals and RCB are exploring alternatives home like hosting matches in Guwahati and Raipur respectively but no final decisions have been made.

Venue Readiness Post-T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (hosted by India and Sri Lanka) is currently underway and ends on March 8. Five major IPL venues - Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata - are currently occupied.

Stadiums need time for maintenance and upgrades after international events, and any delays in handover could impact IPL preparations. Notably, the BCCI needs a "buffer period" after the final to restore pitches and rebrand stadiums from ICC to IPL colors.

When Will IPL 2026 Schedule Be Announced?

According to reports, the BCCI is in close communication with relevant authorities, including the Election Commission, to gain clarity on poll dates.

The IPL Governing Council is expected to meet next week to finalize the full schedule. Given the election situation, the BCCI might follow its previous precedent (as seen in 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024) of releasing the schedule in two halves to accommodate the political calendar.