'We Will Respond On Field...': Pakistan Star Fires Warning At India For T20 WC 2026 Clash, Accuses Ind Of...

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has accused India of violating the spirit of sportsmanship during their encounters at the Asia Cup 2025, held in September. His comments come amid ongoing tensions between the two cricketing nations and ahead of their highly anticipated clash at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Addressing reporters during a media session in Lahore on Wednesday, Shaheen placed responsibility on India for the tense atmosphere surrounding the India-Pakistan matches at the continental tournament.

“People across the border have violated the spirit of sportsmanship,” Shaheen said.

“Our job is to play cricket, and that remains our focus. We will try to respond on the field,” he added.

His remarks have further fueled anticipation for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

Asia Cup 2025 Marked by Heightened Tensions

The Asia Cup 2025 was overshadowed by friction that extended beyond on-field competition, significantly affecting relations between the two teams. Several incidents during the tournament highlighted the strained dynamic.

India Declined Traditional Post-Match Handshakes

One of the most debated aspects of the tournament was India’s decision not to engage in post-match handshakes with Pakistan players. The stance was led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, with teammates consistently following the policy throughout the competition.

The move sparked intense debate among fans and former players, with critics calling it a departure from cricketing tradition.

Pakistani Celebrations Also Spark Controversy

Certain celebrations by Pakistan players further escalated tensions. Haris Rauf performed a “jet crashing” gesture, while Sahibzada Farhan mimicked firing a rifle during the tournament.

These celebrations were widely criticised as provocative and insensitive, particularly given the prevailing geopolitical climate. The incidents resulted in ICC code of conduct penalties, including fines and formal warnings.

Asia Cup Final Ends in Ceremony Chaos

Tensions peaked following India’s dramatic victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final. The Indian team declined to receive the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who serves as Asian Cricket Council president, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, and Pakistan’s interior minister.

The decision mirrored the charged atmosphere of the tournament and added another layer of controversy.

Trophy Presentation Descends into Disarray

Reports indicate that Naqvi was determined to present the trophy personally, which led to confusion and disruption during the ceremony. The trophy handover ultimately did not take place, the awards presentation was abruptly shortened, and Naqvi reportedly left the venue holding the trophy, while India celebrated separately.

No Bilateral Series Since 2012-13

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since the 2012-13 season. Their meetings in multi-nation tournaments remain highly charged, often accompanied by controversies that overshadow the cricket itself.

As the T20 World Cup 2026 approaches, all eyes will once again be on how the two teams conduct themselves both on and off the field.