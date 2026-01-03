A sharp political controversy has erupted after Kolkata Knight Riders decided to rope in Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the 2026 Indian Premier League season. The signing has drawn strong objections from sections of the Bharatiya Janata Party and several religious groups, with critics linking the move to strained diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh and recent reports of violence in the neighbouring country.

BJP leader Kaustav Bagchi issues warning over Kolkata matches

BJP leader Kaustav Bagchi publicly cautioned against allowing Bangladeshi cricketers to participate in IPL matches scheduled in Kolkata. While reacting to Mustafizur Rahman’s inclusion, Bagchi issued a stark warning and said, "if any Bangladeshi cricketer is included in the IPL team and wants to play a match in Kolkata we won't let it do it. We won't even let Shahrukh Khan enter Kolkata. Bangladeshi cricketers like Mustafizur Rahman will earn crores of money and other Bangladeshi will supply firearms and our Hindu brothers will be killed with these weapons it cannot be run simultaneously."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rs 9.20 crore auction buy triggers backlash from political and religious groups

Bagchi’s remarks came shortly after Kolkata Knight Riders acquired Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore during the IPL auction held in December. The purchase triggered intense backlash from political leaders and religious organisations, many of whom cited Bangladesh’s current diplomatic position and reports of violence against Hindu minorities as reasons for opposing the signing.

Shah Rukh Khan faces criticism as political reactions intensify

Hindu religious preachers along with several BJP leaders escalated their criticism, with some branding Shah Rukh Khan a traitor due to his association with the franchise and its decision to sign a Bangladeshi player. The reactions have sharply divided political opinion, as leaders from the Congress party came forward to defend Shah Rukh Khan, who is one of the co owners of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Muslim leaders weigh in as debate expands beyond cricket

Muslim religious and political figures have also responded to the controversy, further broadening the debate and highlighting how regional politics are increasingly intersecting with professional sport. The episode has underscored lingering concerns around cross border relations and the presence of overseas players in India’s premier cricket league.

Sport, politics and identity collide in IPL controversy

The developments have placed renewed focus on the complex relationship between sport, politics, and identity in India, raising larger questions about the future involvement of international players in the IPL and how cricket administrators respond to political pressure.

BCCI says no directive received on Bangladeshi players

Amid the growing uproar, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has reportedly clarified that it has not received any official communication regarding restrictions on Bangladeshi players participating in the IPL.

Mustafizur Rahman becomes costliest Bangladeshi player in IPL history

After being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 9.20 crore at last month’s mini auction, Mustafizur Rahman became the most expensive Bangladeshi cricketer ever in the history of the league.

Religious violence reports fuel doubts over IPL 2026 participation

In the backdrop of reports about violent incidents involving religious minorities in Bangladesh, Rahman’s signing has remained under scrutiny, with some quarters questioning whether he will eventually be allowed to take part in IPL 2026.

BCCI official responds to controversy

According to BCCI sources quoted by IANS, there has been no directive from the government so far barring Bangladeshi players from featuring in the IPL, despite the ongoing discussions surrounding Mustafizur Rahman’s recruitment by KKR.

“Let’s not get into this. It is not in our hands. We have not received any communication from the government directing us to prevent Bangladesh players from participating in the IPL… Can’t comment much as of now,” a BCCI official told IANS.