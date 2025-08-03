'We Would’ve Crushed Them Too': Raina Praises AB de Villiers’ Final Heroics As South Africa Clinch WCL 2025 Title, Reflects On India’s Withdrawal vs Pakistan

WCL 2025 Final: South Africa clinch WCL 2025 title with dominant win over Pakistan as De Villiers scores third ton of the tournament; Raina praises AB and backs India's decision to pull out. In a stunning display of power-hitting, AB de Villiers led South Africa Legends to a thumping 9-wicket win over Pakistan Legends in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 final on August 2. Chasing a challenging 196, the Proteas made a mockery of the target, gunning it down in just 16.5 overs, thanks to De Villiers' breathtaking 120 off 60 balls his third century of the tournament.

South Africa’s Run Chase: Ruthless and Rapid

After losing the toss, South Africa were asked to field first. Pakistan posted a competitive 195/5, with Sharjeel Khan’s 76 off 44 being the standout knock. Umar Amin (36 off 19) and Asif Ali (28 off 15) chipped in with fiery cameos to give their side a strong total.

However, De Villiers had other plans. The South African great came out all guns blazing, scoring 72 runs in the powerplay alone. Even after the dismissal of Hashim Amla, the momentum didn’t drop as JP Duminy supported AB with a brisk 50 off 28 balls, sealing the chase comfortably.

Suresh Raina Applauds AB, Reflects on India’s Boycott

Shortly after the final, Suresh Raina took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise De Villiers and reflect on India’s withdrawal from the tournament due to national sentiment following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“What a knock by @ABdeVilliers17 in the final, absolutely smashed it. Had we played, we would’ve crushed them too, but we chose our nation above everything else,” Raina wrote.

Raina's remarks reignited discussions about India’s principled stand during the tournament.

India’s Refusal to Play Dominates WCL Headlines

While South Africa’s triumph was the cricketing highlight, the biggest talking point of the WCL 2025 remained India Champions’ withdrawal from the semi-final clash against Pakistan. Raina, along with Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, and the Pathan brothers, had already skipped the group-stage game against Pakistan.

The semi-final clash, which could have reignited one of the sport's most intense rivalries, never happened as India stuck to their decision and withdrew from the tournament altogether, allowing Pakistan a free path to the final.

Support for EaseMyTrip’s Stand

Raina also lauded tournament sponsor EaseMyTrip and its co-founder Nishant Pitti for refusing to support any match involving Pakistan.

“Full respect to @EaseMyTrip and @nishantpitti for standing firm and not supporting any match involving them. That’s real character,” he added.

This gesture by the sponsor aligned with the mood of the Indian public and players, reinforcing the stance that "nation comes first."

WCL 2025 Ends with De Villiers' Brilliance, India’s Moral Stand

As the WCL 2025 draws to a close, AB de Villiers' batting heroics, South Africa’s dominance, and India’s powerful message against terror are the biggest takeaways. While the tournament delivered fireworks on the field, it also showcased how cricket can intersect with deeper national values and choices.