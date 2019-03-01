हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhinandan Varthaman

Welcome home Abhinandan: BCCI hails IAF hero with jersey number 1

"You rule the skies and you rule our hearts."

Photo: Twitter/@BCCI
Play

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joined the entire country on Friday night in welcoming home Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who had been in Pakistan's custody for two days.

Abhinandan was handed back to India at the Attari-Wagah border two days after his MiG-21 Bison fighter jet had crashed in PoK while successfully engaging a Pakistan Air Force F16 jet. Pakistan cracked under pressure from India to hand the IAF pilot back and the much-awaited return took place on Friday night.

BCCI, much like the entire country, hailed the valour showcased by Abhinandan while in captivity and said that he will inspire generations to come. "#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan You rule the skies and you rule our hearts. Your courage and dignity will inspire generations to come," BCCI tweeted with an image of the Indian cricket jersey with Abhinandan's name on it. The jersey had No. 1 on it.

 

 

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli too posted a message on his Instagram account, honouring the brave IAF personnel. "Real hero. I bow down to you. Jai Hind," he wrote. (Read more here)

