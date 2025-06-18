'Well, in the absence of Kohli...': Not Shubman Gill, Saba Karim Wants This Indian Star To Bat At Iconic No.4 Position

India's Test side has seen two cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli walking out to play at No.4 position for the last 20 years. While after Sachin's retirement it was more or so fixed that Kohli will take the iconic spot, this time there are plenty of names and no guarantee that they may succeed long term. Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket and the No.4 spot now lies in conundrum. According to former India Selector Saba Karim, KL Rahul should take the iconic spot and bat that position instead of opening.





India Test side is all set to play a Five-match Test series against England starting from June 20 at Headingley,Leeds. Shubman Gill will lead the side for the first time after being appointed as the captain taking the baton from Rohit Sharma who in May called it quits from whites.While according to several experts, Shubman Gill will move a slight lower going from his original No.3 position to No.4. The spot is not just another spot but in Test cricket, the game is run and anchored by that position , also that position is one for legacy."Well, in the absence of Kohli, Rahul's role is monumental. And I look at him, as a batter who can bat a number four. Many people have suggested different batting positions, but I feel that KL is ideal to replace or take over, the role of Virat Kohli at number four, because that number four, he can play a dual role of negotiating the early setback if that happens in the Indian side, and then he can carry the innings forward. He does have the right kind of technique. He has done well in England," Karim told NDTV."He has a temperament. And I think with the past season, season and a half, there is a lot of maturity that has come in. So I think that's the kind of responsibility with Indian team management,” he added.KL Rahul was originally slated to play in middle-order during Australia Test series but Rohit leaving the First test due to his baby's birth forced the management to send Rahul up the order. The result was fascinating, Rahul along with young Yashasvi Jaiswal led India to their only Test win in that series at Perth. Rahul has batted twice at this position scoring 10 runs at an average of 54.