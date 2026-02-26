'We're doing a lot of homework...': Zimbabwe All-rounder fires warning at India before do-or-die Super 8 clash at Chennai

As Zimbabwe prepares for a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter against India, all-rounder Ryan Burl has revealed that his side has conducted extensive research into the vulnerabilities of the Indian top order. With India fielding several left-handers in their batting lineup, Zimbabwe intends to utilize their diverse bowling attack to create unfavorable matchups at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Tactical Homework

The primary focus of Zimbabwe's strategy is India’s recent struggle against off-spin during the powerplay. Recent matches have shown that Indian openers struggle when the ball turns away from the bat on tracks that offer assistance to slow bowlers. Ryan Burl confirmed that Zimbabwe is ready to deploy their variety to counter India's aggression.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“We're doing a lot of our homework. Obviously, India's got that firepower where they obviously go really hard in the power play and if they don't lose wickets, they've got guys that can go hard throughout. We've obviously got a lot of options in bowling and that's probably one of the advantages of the Zimbabwe lineup," Burl stated during the pre-match press conference.

He elaborated on the depth of the Zimbabwean attack, saying: “We've got left-arm seamer, right-arm seamer, we've got a couple of leg-spinners, we've got an off spinner, we've got a left arm offie. So, we do have quite a lot of depth and I think it will probably just come down to what are the match-ups depending on the batters that are out there and, obviously, the combinations that we do look to go for."

Exploiting the Left-Hander Bias

The spotlight is firmly on Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, a world-class off-spinner who is expected to take the new ball. This poses a significant threat to Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Statistical data supports this move: Abhishek has already been dismissed twice for a duck by off-spinners in this tournament, while Ishan Kishan was recently dismissed for a four-ball duck by South African off-spinner Aiden Markram.

Bouncing Back from Heavy Defeats

Both teams enter this fixture seeking redemption after crushing losses in their previous outings. India suffered a 76 run defeat to South Africa, while Zimbabwe was thrashed by 107 runs by the West Indies. Despite the margin of loss, Burl maintains a positive mindset.

“To be honest, I think we can only take positives from that defeat. It sounds weird, but we hadn't really had a bad game until then. So there is massive learning in that. And in saying that, India obviously also had their bad game against South Africa. So we're both looking to bounce back, and no better place than to do that tomorrow,” Burl explained.

Ryan Burl’s Tournament Performance

Burl himself is looking to find consistency in his game. While he suffered a duck against the West Indies, he has provided valuable cameos earlier in the competition, including a 23 off 12 balls against Sri Lanka and a gritty 35 against Australia. His leg-spin has also been effective, claiming wickets against both Australia and Sri Lanka, though he was not utilized in the bowling attack during the match in Mumbai.