Were Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Forced To Retire From Test Cricket? BCCI Finally Responds

Indian cricket fans were left stunned when two of its modern-day legends — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli — announced their retirement from Test cricket within a span of five days. With the crucial five-match Test series against England underway, and India still chasing that elusive series win in the UK since 2007, the timing of the announcements raised more than just eyebrows. Social media buzzed with speculation: Were they nudged out? The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now addressed the swirling controversy head-on.

Rajeev Shukla Clears the Air: 'It Was Their Own Decision'

In an exclusive statement to ANI in London, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla categorically denied any allegations that the board or selectors had influenced Rohit or Virat’s decision to retire from the longest format.

“We are all feeling the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The decision to retire was made by them. It is BCCI policy to never ask a player to retire. It was entirely their call,” Shukla clarified.

This statement comes as a much-needed balm for millions of fans who believed the iconic duo deserved a proper farewell series — perhaps a final tour of England, a place where they both had unfinished business.

A Look at the Legends' Final Stretch in Whites

Rohit Sharma, 38, signed off from Test cricket with 4301 runs in 67 matches at an average of 40.57. His form in the recent New Zealand home series and the challenging away tour of Australia was far from his best, with mounting pressure and dwindling scores. Ultimately, he made the surprising call to opt out of the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney, signalling the end.

Virat Kohli, 36, hung up his red-ball boots after a heartfelt Instagram post. With 9230 runs in 123 Tests, including 30 centuries, Kohli's legacy is secure. His final Test century came in Perth against Australia, but his vulnerabilities outside the off-stump crept back during the Sydney Test, leading to frustration and a symbolic pad-smashing exit.

While fans were hoping for one last roar in England, both decided to step aside — a move Shukla insists came from within, not above.

Speculation Grows Amid IPL Timing and Selection Rumours

The fact that both players announced their retirements during the IPL 2025 season, just before the squad for the England Tests was named, only added fuel to the speculation. Many believed that the newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar may have hinted at a generational shift.

Shukla’s statement now aims to dispel those theories, reiterating that both legends remain available for ODIs — a format where they are still expected to contribute significantly.

India’s Young Guns Step Up in England

With Kohli, Rohit, and even Ashwin missing from the lineup, few gave Shubman Gill’s youthful Indian side a fighting chance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Yet, the team has defied expectations. Despite trailing 1-2, India has outplayed England in several sessions, including a heart-pounding contest at Lord’s where they fell short by just 22 runs.

Contributions from Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj have kept India in the hunt, with the fourth Test in Manchester starting July 23. King Charles III even praised the team's resilience during his meeting with the Indian squad at Clarence House.

What’s Next for Rohit and Kohli?

With the Bangladesh tour postponed, the next confirmed international outing for both Rohit and Kohli is the ODI against Australia on October 19. However, Sri Lanka Cricket is reportedly in talks for a white-ball series next month, potentially advancing their return.