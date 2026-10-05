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West Indies add Amir Jangoo for India T20Is as cover for injured Jewel Andrew

Jewel Andrew was taken to the hospital for an X-ray after sustaining a finger injury while completing the catch of Naman Dhir during the third ODI against India at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 12:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
West Indies add Amir Jangoo for India T20Is as cover for injured Jewel Andrew
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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West Indies add Amir Jangoo for India T20Is as cover for injured Jewel Andrew
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