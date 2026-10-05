/West Indies add Amir Jangoo for India T20Is as cover for injured Jewel Andrew

The West Indies have added wicketkeeper-batter Amit Jangoo to the squad for the upcoming T20I series against India as cover for Jewel Andrew, who injured his finger during the third game of the ODI leg of the tour.



Andrew was taken to the hospital for an X-ray after sustaining a finger injury while completing the catch of Naman Dhir during the third ODI against India at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday.