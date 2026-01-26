West Indies announce squad for T20 World Cup 2026; Shai Hope to lead, Quentin Sampson included; check complete team

West Indies have named a strong 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7. Veteran batter Shai Hope will lead the West Indies at the upcoming mega event and the side features explosive batting, multiple all-round options as well as pace-bowling resources.



Notably, Hope makes a comeback into the squad after having missed out on the recent T20I series against Afghanistan due to SA20 commitments.



ALSO READ: 9 sportspersons to receive Padma Awards in 2026: Vijay Amritraj, Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and...; check full list

The X-Factor: Quentin Sampson

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

West Indies have picked hard-hitting batter Quentin Sampson in their 15-member squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

The 25-year-old Guyanese made his T20I debut in the recent Dubai series against Afghanistan and, despite scoring only 35 runs in three innings, has earned backing for the potential he displayed in the latest Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.



Sampson finished as Guyana Amazon Warriors’ third-highest run-scorer with 241 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 151.57, a run of form that secured him his maiden international call-up for the Afghanistan series in absence of several first-choice players due to SA20 commitments.

Rest and Recuperation

The likes of Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein and Sherfane Rutherford, who missed the previous series, have been drafted back into the squad, while former captains Jason Holder and Rovman Powell, along with Romario Shepherd, return after being rested for the recent assignment.

Meanwhile, there was no place for Evin Lewis or Alzarri Joseph, both of whom have struggled with injuries in recent times.

WI Bowling Attack

In absence of Alzarri Joseph, the West Indies pace attack will rely heavily on the raw speed of Shamar Joseph and the swing of Jayden Seales along with Matthew Forde. On the other hand, the spin department will be spearheaded by Akeal Hosein, with Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie on the subcontinental pitches in India and Sri Lanka.

West Indies squad and campaigner opener at T20 World Cup 2026

The two-time champions West Indies are placed in Group C of the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside England, Scotland, Nepal and Italy. They begin their campaign on the opening day of the tournament, February 7, against Scotland at the venue of their last World Cup win - Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd