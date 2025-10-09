West Indies Announce White-Ball Squads For Bangladesh Tour 2025

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh, scheduled to take place from October 18 to October 31, 2025. The tour will feature three ODIs in Dhaka, followed by three T20Is in Chattogram, providing both experienced players and emerging talents a chance to showcase their skills on the international stage.

ODI Squad Highlights

The ODI squad is led by Shai Hope, with notable inclusions such as Ackeem Auguste, who earns his maiden ODI call-up, replacing the injured Evin Lewis. Other key players include Roston Chase, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, and Khary Pierre, who strengthen the spin department. This mix of youth and experience aims to build momentum for the West Indies ahead of the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

T20I Squad Features

The T20I team also sees Shai Hope as captain, with seasoned all-rounder Jason Holder making a return. Players like Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd provide depth and variety in the squad. The combination of emerging talents and established stars is expected to give the team a competitive edge in the shorter format.

Tour Schedule

ODIs:

1st ODI: October 18, 2025 - Dhaka

2nd ODI: October 20, 2025 - Dhaka

3rd ODI: October 23, 2025 - Dhaka

T20Is:

1st T20I: October 27, 2025 - Chattogram

2nd T20I: October 29, 2025 - Chattogram

3rd T20I: October 31, 2025 - Chattogram

Looking Ahead

The series is a key opportunity for the West Indies to gain crucial points and assess the combination of players in both formats. It also allows young players like Ackeem Auguste to gain valuable international experience, while senior players provide guidance and stability. Fans can expect a competitive and entertaining tour as the team aims to strengthen its white-ball credentials ahead of future ICC events.