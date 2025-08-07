West Indies Name Squad For Pakistan ODIs, Star Batter With 68 Average & 3 Match Winning Knocks Snubbed Again

West Indies has announced their ODI squad against Pakistan. Romario Shepherd has been recalled to the West Indies squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan. He replaces fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who has been rested as part of workload management following his participation in the recent Test series against Australia. Shepherd, who missed the England tour in May-June due to his commitments in the rescheduled IPL playoffs, returns at a crucial time as West Indies aim to secure automatic qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The series will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on August 8, 10, and 12. Aside from Shepherd’s inclusion, the rest of the squad remains the same as the one that toured England earlier this year. Alzarri Joseph has been given a break to manage his workload, with the selectors taking into account a packed upcoming season. The two time World Chamoions ;West Indies failed to qualify for 2023 World Cup.

The squad includes two promising young talents: 23-year-old left-arm spinner Jediah Blades, who debuted in ODIs against Bangladesh last December, and 18-year-old keeper-batter Jewel Andrew, who recently made his T20I debut during the series against Pakistan. Despite his strong showing for the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket following the England tour, Shimron Hetmyer has not been selected. Hetmyer played three match winning knocks for Orcas scoring 340 runs in 8 matches at an average of 68.

Speaking about the importance of the series, head coach Daren Sammy emphasized the balance between short-term performance and long-term team building. “Pakistan presents a different test and challenge as we continue our push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup,” Sammy said. “While qualifying is our immediate goal, maintaining a winning mentality and team cohesion is essential for long-term success. The upcoming matches against teams like Pakistan, who are ranked higher, provide crucial opportunities to earn valuable ranking points to improve our standing ahead of the World Cup.”

West Indies squad for Pakistan ODIs: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.