West Indies Begin T20 World Cup 2026 Build-Up With Afghanistan Series; Quentin Sampson Earns Maiden Call-Up, Check Full Squad

West Indies have announced their 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Afghanistan, to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates from 19 January.

With regular T20I captain Shai Hope unavailable due to commitments in the ongoing SA20 tournament, Brandon King has been appointed stand-in captain. King brings prior leadership experience, having led West Indies in T20 internationals, including the home series against South Africa in early 2024.

A notable inclusion is Quentin Sampson, the Breakout Player of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League, who has earned his maiden international call-up. He replaces Rovman Powell, who, along with Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd, has been rested for the series as part of the team’s workload management plan.

Meanwhile, Evin Lewis and Shamar Joseph also return to the side after clearing their return-to-play protocols for injuries sustained in previous assignments.

On the other hand, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who was sidelined with injury towards the end of 2025, has not been selected at this stage, his progress will be monitored as part of considerations for West Indies' T20 World Cup squad.

Daren Sammy Opens Up On Playing In Subcontinental Conditions Ahead Of T20 WC 2026

Head Coach Daren Sammy emphasised the importance of competitive cricket in subcontinental conditions as West Indies finalise their combinations and assess returning players ahead of the global showpiece.

"This series presents a valuable platform to fine-tune our preparations and build confidence ahead of a competitive T20 World Cup," Sammy said.

Notably, the final 15-player World Cup squad is set to be confirmed before West Indies’ subsequent T20I series against South Africa, scheduled from January 27–31.

West Indies T20I Squad vs Afghanistan

Brandon King (c), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer, Shimron Hetmyer.

West Indies' T20I Fixtures Against Afghanistan

First T20I: January 19, Dubai, 8:00 PM

Second T20I: January 21, Dubai, 8:00 PM

Third T20I: January 22, Dubai, 8:00 PM

*All times are in Gulf Standard Time (GST)