close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs West Indies

West Indies bowl first in 2nd Test against India, Rahkeem Cornwall makes debut

West Indies skipper Jason Holder said that they hope to exploit the moisture on the green wicket. 

West Indies bowl first in 2nd Test against India, Rahkeem Cornwall makes debut
Images Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

West Indies have won the toss and decided to field at the Sabina Park in Jamaica in the second Test against India.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder said that they hope to exploit the moisture on the green wicket. He also said that Rahkeem Cornwall will be playing and will replace Shai Hope in the XI. India, on the other hand, have gone in with the same XI that played in the first Test in Antigua.

"There is a bit of moisture here. So we will try to get into India's middle-order early. We have a couple of changes. We have to focus on the roles and not the results. We have to be a lot more disciplined. The last time we played here Roston Chase got a fifer," said Holder. 

Indian skipper Virat Kohli reckons that the first session could be challenging just like it was in Antigua. "But the advantage of batting first is you have runs on the board and then you can put pressure on the opposition from thereon. That is exactly what we did in the last game even though they had a couple of partnerships," he said. 

Playing XI:

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. 

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall(w), Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Tags:
India vs West IndiesJason HolderRahkeem CornwallShai HopeVirat Kohli
Next
Story

Steve Smith return would strengthen our chances of retaining Ashes: Tim Paine

Must Watch

PT50M44S

Taal Tho Ke: Will Imran Khan's Kashmir solidarity rally pay off for Pakistan?