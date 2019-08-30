West Indies bowl first in 2nd Test against India, Rahkeem Cornwall makes debut

West Indies have won the toss and decided to field at the Sabina Park in Jamaica in the second Test against India.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder said that they hope to exploit the moisture on the green wicket. He also said that Rahkeem Cornwall will be playing and will replace Shai Hope in the XI. India, on the other hand, have gone in with the same XI that played in the first Test in Antigua.

"There is a bit of moisture here. So we will try to get into India's middle-order early. We have a couple of changes. We have to focus on the roles and not the results. We have to be a lot more disciplined. The last time we played here Roston Chase got a fifer," said Holder.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli reckons that the first session could be challenging just like it was in Antigua. "But the advantage of batting first is you have runs on the board and then you can put pressure on the opposition from thereon. That is exactly what we did in the last game even though they had a couple of partnerships," he said.

Playing XI:

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall(w), Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.