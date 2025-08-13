West Indies Break 34-Year Drought, Seal Historic ODI Series Win Against Pakistan

West Indies have etched their name into the history books, clinching their first bilateral ODI series victory over Pakistan in more than three decades. The Caribbean side produced a dominant all-round performance in the series decider at the Brian Lara Stadium to seal a resounding 202-run win and claim the series 2-1.

Historic Context

The last time the West Indies celebrated an ODI series win against Pakistan was back in November 1991, when legends like Desmond Haynes and Richie Richardson were at the helm. Since then, Pakistan has held the upper hand in bilateral contests, winning or drawing every series for 34 years. That long drought finally ended with this emphatic triumph.

The Decider: West Indies’ Complete Performance

Batting first in the third and final ODI, West Indies posted a formidable 294 for 6 on a challenging surface. Captain Shai Hope led from the front with a masterful unbeaten 120, his 18th ODI century, overtaking Desmond Haynes to become the third-highest century-maker in West Indies ODI history, behind only Brian Lara and Chris Gayle. Hope received valuable support from middle-order contributions, with quick runs in the death overs pushing the total close to the 300-run mark.

In reply, Pakistan crumbled under the relentless pace and precision of the West Indies bowling attack. Rising star Jayden Seales delivered a spell for the ages, claiming 6 for 18, the third-best figures by a West Indies bowler in ODIs and the best by a Caribbean bowler against Pakistan.

Pakistan were bundled out for a mere 92 runs, slumping to their heaviest ODI defeat by runs in history.

Series Summary

1st ODI: Pakistan won to take an early lead.

2nd ODI: West Indies leveled the series in a rain-affected contest.

3rd ODI: West Indies dominated with bat and ball to win by 202 runs.

Significance of the Win

This series victory is more than just a statistical milestone; it represents the potential revival of West Indies cricket in the 50-over format. After years of inconsistency, the Caribbean side showcased discipline, skill, and belief against one of the top ODI teams in the world.