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West Indies Cricket's nightmare continues: 2-Time World Champions forced into ICC ODI 2027 World Cup Qualifiers, here's why

The West Indies men cricket team faces the grim reality of navigating the qualifying tournament to secure a berth at the 2027 One Day International World Cup in Africa.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 08:15 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 08:40 AM IST
West Indies Cricket's nightmare continues: 2-Time World Champions forced into ICC ODI 2027 World Cup Qualifiers, here's why
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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