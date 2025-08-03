West Indies Edge Pakistan In Nail-Biting Second T20I As Jason Holder Shines With 4 Wickets and Last-Ball Boundary To Level Series

WI vs PAK: The second T20I between West Indies and Pakistan in Lauderhill had all the elements of a classic, and it was Jason Holder who set the tone early on. Holder delivered a match-winning performance with both ball and bat as West Indies edged past Pakistan in a thrilling two-wicket win on Saturday, leveling the three-match T20I series 1-1. Holder starred with the ball first, claiming an impressive 4 for 19 in his four overs, helping restrict Pakistan to 133 for 9 after the visitors opted to bat in Florida.

The West Indies chase, however, was anything but smooth. Pakistan’s spinners kept the pressure on, making scoring difficult and regularly picking up wickets. But crucial late contributions from Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd kept the hosts in the hunt. In a tense finish, with the scores tight, it was Holder who held his nerve, smashing a boundary off the final delivery bowled by Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi to seal the victory.

The win was West Indies' first T20I triumph in seven games, breaking a losing streak that included a 5-0 whitewash at the hands of Australia and a recent Test series defeat.

Bowling with precision and intent, the tall all-rounder ripped through Pakistan’s top order, dismissing Saim Ayub (7), Sahibzada Farhan (3), and Mohammad Nawaz (2) in quick succession. He eventually finished with sensational figures of 4/19, as Pakistan found themselves in deep trouble at 53/4.

A late recovery was staged thanks to Hasan Nawaz’s explosive 40 off 23 balls and a stabilizing 38 from skipper Agha Salman, which helped Pakistan post 133/9 in their 20 overs a total that looked competitive given the conditions.

Nawaz Spins a Web as Windies Collapse Early

Chasing 134, West Indies found themselves in tatters once again, continuing a worrying trend of top-order collapses. Mohammad Nawaz turned the heat on the hosts with a devastating spell of 3/14, dismissing Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew, and captain Shai Hope to send the West Indies reeling.

Just when the hosts hoped to stabilize, Saim Ayub, making up for his failure with the bat, removed Sherfane Rutherford and Roston Chase, leaving West Indies gasping at 98/7 in the 17th over.

Motie, Shepherd and Holder Spark a Fightback

With the match seemingly slipping away, Gudakesh Motie stepped up with a crucial 28 off 20 balls, showing composure under pressure. He kept the chase alive before falling, leaving it to the experienced Jason Holder and the ever-reliable Romario Shepherd.

Together, they turned the momentum in West Indies’ favour with back-to-back boundary-laden overs, slashing the equation down to eight runs needed off the final six balls.

Shaheen's Last Over & Holder's Cool Finish

Entrusted with the final over, Shaheen Afridi started well by removing Shepherd with a deadly yorker. However, his wide ball and inability to prevent singles allowed the tension to build. With three needed off the last ball, Holder stayed calm and slashed a boundary past point to seal the match for West Indies.

Holder, who earlier dominated with the ball, showed nerves of steel in the final moments, finishing unbeaten and leading his side to a much-needed win.

Series Level at 1-1 Ahead of Decider

With this nail-biting three-wicket win, West Indies have leveled the series 1-1, setting up a tantalizing decider scheduled for August 4. While the top-order concerns remain, the fighting spirit from the lower order particularly Holder, Shepherd, and Motie gives the Caribbean side something to build upon.