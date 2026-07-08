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West Indies fined, docked two WTC points for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka

The West Indies have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee and docked two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the second Test against Sri Lanka. Despite sealing a 1-0 series win, the penalty reduced the Caribbean side's WTC points percentage to 15 after captain Roston Chase accepted the sanction.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 10:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
West Indies fined, docked two WTC points for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka
Image Credit: IANS

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