West Indies Make ODI History With All-Spin Attack Against Bangladesh

BAN vs WI: In a stunning tactical move, the West Indies cricket team created history during the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, October 21. Skipper Shai Hope opted to bowl all 50 overs with spinners, leaving lone pacer Justin Greaves unused, in a strategy that surprised fans and cricket experts alike.

All-Spin Strategy Breaks World Records

This unprecedented approach set a new benchmark in men’s ODI cricket. Previously, the record for the most overs bowled by spinners in a men’s ODI was 44, held by Sri Lanka on multiple occasions. In women’s cricket, the record stood at 47 overs by Sri Lanka against India in 2004. West Indies’ decision to bowl all 50 overs with spinners now stands as the record in both men’s and women’s ODIs.

The choice of an all-spin attack was influenced by the nature of the wicket, which was visibly damp and spin-friendly. Bangladesh had batted first, posting a total of 213/7 in their 50 overs, with Rishad Hossain’s previous performance of 6/35 in the series opener likely impacting West Indies’ tactical decisions.

Standout Performances with the Ball

Among the spinners, Alick Athanaze impressed the most, completing his full quota of 10 overs for just 14 runs while claiming two crucial wickets. Gudakesh Motie also made significant contributions, taking three wickets for 65 runs. The disciplined spin attack kept Bangladesh under pressure throughout the innings, restricting the hosts to a modest total despite their efforts in the first 50 overs.

Hope Anchors the Chase

During the West Indies innings, captain Shai Hope led from the front, scoring 53 off 67 balls to keep his team in contention. The match ultimately ended in a thrilling tie, with both sides finishing on 213. The contest then went into a super over, where West Indies scored 10 runs batting first, and Akeal Hosein restricted Bangladesh to 9 runs, securing a narrow yet historic win.

Series Decider on October 23

With the series now leveled, both teams will face off again on October 23 at the same venue. Fans and analysts will be eager to see whether West Indies stick to their all-spin strategy or revert to a more conventional bowling line-up for the series decider. The bold move on Tuesday has certainly made cricket enthusiasts worldwide take notice of West Indies’ innovative tactics.