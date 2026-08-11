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West Indies miss automatic 2027 World Cup qualification; set to play qualifier again

West Indies have missed out on automatic qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup and will have to enter the Qualifier. The two-time champions previously missed the 2023 World Cup after failing to progress through the qualification tournament.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
West Indies miss automatic 2027 World Cup qualification; set to play qualifier again
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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West Indies miss automatic 2027 World Cup qualification; set to play qualifier again
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