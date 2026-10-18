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West Indies name Shamar Springer in Test squad for Bangladesh tour, replaces Keemo Paul

West Indies have handed all-rounder Shamar Springer his maiden Test call-up for the Bangladesh series after Keemo Paul withdrew due to personal and family reasons. The two-match Test series begins on October 28, with Springer bringing first-class experience of 1,043 runs and 58 wickets.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 12:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
West Indies name Shamar Springer in Test squad for Bangladesh tour, replaces Keemo Paul
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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