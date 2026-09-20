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West Indies Squad For India Tour 2026: Kamil Pooran gets maiden T20I call-up, Holder rested

Cricket West Indies on Saturday announced its squads for the upcoming limited-overs tour of India, with Kamil Pooran earning his maiden T20I call-up and John Campbell returning to the ODI squad after recovering from a hamstring injury. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 07:19 AM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 07:19 AM IST
West Indies Squad For India Tour 2026: Kamil Pooran gets maiden T20I call-up, Holder rested
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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