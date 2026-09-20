/West Indies Squad For India Tour 2026: Kamil Pooran gets maiden T20I call-up, Holder rested

West Indies and India will play three ODIs and five T20Is in eight cities from September 27 to October 18. The Shai Hope-led ODI team has retained the core group that featured in the recent home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Campbell missed the last two ODIs against New Zealand due to his hamstring injury but returns for the India tour. Meanwhile, Ackeem Auguste has been ruled out as he continues his rehab after surgery in August. He has been replaced by Jewel Andrew, an additional option in the top and middle order.