West Indies storm into Super 8s with dominant 42-run win over Italy in T20 World Cup 2026

West Indies delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat Italy by 42 runs in their final group-stage match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens on Thursday. Powered by a brilliant captain’s knock from Shai Hope and a clinical bowling display led by Shamar Joseph, the two-time champions remained unbeaten and marched confidently into the Super 8 stage.

Shai Hope Leads From the Front

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, West Indies suffered an early setback when opener Brendon King departed cheaply. Shimron Hetmyer also failed to convert his start, leaving the side under early pressure. Captain Shai Hope, however, anchored the innings with composure and aggression. He stitched together a crucial 64-run partnership with Roston Chase to stabilize the innings after early losses. Hope reached his half-century in just 28 balls and continued to dominate the Italian bowling attack with elegant stroke play.

Despite a brief middle-order wobble that saw Rowman Powell and Hope dismissed in quick succession, late contributions from Sherfane Rutherford (24* off 15) and Matthew Forde (16 off 8) provided the finishing push. West Indies eventually posted a competitive total of 165/6 in 20 overs.

Italy Falters in Run Chase

Chasing 166, Italy endured a disastrous start as Justin Mosca fell early, followed by Anthony Mosca soon after despite a quickfire 19. The pressure mounted when Matthew Forde removed Syed Naqvi, reducing Italy to 37/3 inside the powerplay. JJ Smuts and Harry Manenti attempted to rebuild, but regular wickets prevented any sustained momentum. Smuts scored 24 before falling to Gudakesh Motie, while Ben Manenti fought hard with a 26-run knock alongside Grant Stewart.

However, the West Indies’ disciplined bowling attack kept tightening the grip, triggering a collapse that saw Italy bowled out for 123 in 18 overs.

Joseph and Forde Star With the Ball

Fast bowler Shamar Joseph spearheaded the bowling effort with an impressive spell of 4/30, consistently striking at key moments. Matthew Forde supported him brilliantly with three wickets, while Gudakesh Motie claimed two scalps and Akeal Hosein chipped in with one. The victory ensured West Indies finished the group stage unbeaten, carrying strong momentum into the Super 8 phase of the tournament.

Brief Scores

West Indies: 165/6 (Shai Hope 75, Roston Chase 24, Sherfane Rutherford 24*; Crishan Kalugamage 2-24, Ben Manenti 2-37)

Italy: 123 all out (Ben Manenti 26, JJ Smuts 24; Shamar Joseph 4-30, Matthew Forde 3-25, Gudakesh Motie 2-24)

Result: West Indies won by 42 runs.