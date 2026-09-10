Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /West Indies turn to New Zealand veteran Bob Carter ahead of ODI 2027 World Cup Qualifier

West Indies turn to New Zealand veteran Bob Carter ahead of ODI 2027 World Cup Qualifier

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday appointed veteran New Zealand coach Bob Carter as its batting consultant on an initial one-year contract. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
West Indies turn to New Zealand veteran Bob Carter ahead of ODI 2027 World Cup Qualifier
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
West Indies turn to New Zealand veteran Bob Carter ahead of ODI 2027 World Cup Qualifier
2
3
4
5