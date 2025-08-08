West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch WI vs PAK 1st ODI In India?

The cricketing showdown between West Indies and Pakistan kicks off with the first ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 8, 2025. After a closely contested T20 series where Pakistan clinched victory 2-1, both teams now shift their focus to the 50-over format. The ODI series offers the West Indies a chance to redeem themselves, while Pakistan aims to maintain their winning momentum ahead of the Asia Cup.

When and Where Will the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI Take Place?

The highly anticipated first ODI match between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Friday, August 8, 2025, at the iconic Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), making it a late-night viewing spectacle for cricket fans in India and beyond.

How Can Fans Watch the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Streaming in India?

For viewers in India, there is no official TV telecast available for the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI. However, fans can catch all the live action online via the FanCode app and website, which holds exclusive digital streaming rights for the series in India. The streaming platform promises seamless live coverage, expert commentary, and real-time updates, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the cricketing battle.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch in the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI?

The ODI series marks the return of Pakistan’s star players, Babar Azam and captain Mohammad Rizwan, who were rested for the preceding T20 games. Their presence significantly strengthens the Pakistani lineup, already buoyed by young talents like Saim Ayub, who impressed with a brilliant 49-ball 66 in the T20I decider.

For the West Indies, captain Shai Hope leads a squad eager to bounce back from their T20I loss. With experienced batsmen like Evin Lewis and promising bowlers such as Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd, the hosts will rely heavily on their all-round performance at home.

What Were the Highlights from the Recent T20I Series Between West Indies and Pakistan?

The T20I series set the stage for an intense contest between these two teams. Pakistan sealed the series 2-1, thanks to some stellar performances. Notably, opener Saim Ayub’s dynamic batting and crucial wicket-taking ability stood out, along with a commanding 138-run opening partnership alongside Sahibzada Farhan. Pakistan’s bowling unit also showcased strength, restricting the West Indies to 176/6 in the series decider.

How Does This ODI Series Fit Into Pakistan’s Bigger Cricketing Picture?

This ODI series is a critical preparation phase for Pakistan ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Building momentum through consistent performances against the West Indies can bolster team confidence and strategy execution. The inclusion of seasoned players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi highlights Pakistan’s intent to field their strongest side in the limited-overs format.

Where Else Can Fans Watch the West Indies vs Pakistan ODI Series Globally?

Pakistan: The ODI matches will be streamed live on the Tamasha app and website, offering accessible viewing for fans across the country.

West Indies (Caribbean): Matches are broadcast on ESPN and streamed online via the Disney+ app and website.

This multi-platform availability ensures cricket enthusiasts worldwide can enjoy uninterrupted coverage of the series.

What’s Next After the 1st ODI?

The three-match ODI series continues with the 2nd ODI on August 10 at 7:30 PM IST and the final match on August 12 at 7:30 PM IST, both scheduled at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Fans can expect thrilling cricket as the series progresses with high stakes and competitive spirit.