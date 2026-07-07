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'We've been communicating': Novak Djokovic keen to play cricket and tennis with Virat Kohli in India

Novak Djokovic, who added another remarkable chapter to his glittering career on Sunday, becoming the most successful men's singles player in the Wimbledon history, has shown his eagerness to play some cricket and tennis with Virat Kohli in near future.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
'We've been communicating': Novak Djokovic keen to play cricket and tennis with Virat Kohli in India
Image Credit: IANS/ATP Tour

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