"For some reason, I have always managed to bring out the best tennis of my life on this grass surface, especially on Centre Court. The energy, the history, the atmosphere – it all brings something extra out of me. I don't take these opportunities for granted. To still be able to write my own history and the history of the sport, to still be performing at this level and be in another quarter-final, it means a lot. Hopefully, I can go at least a few more steps further this year."