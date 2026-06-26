/'We've tried to do as much research as we can': Ireland captain confirms tactical plans for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

As anticipation reaches fever pitch in Belfast, Ireland skipper Lorcan Tucker has revealed that his team has conducted extensive tactical research on India's fifteen year old batting prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Speaking ahead of the bilateral series opener, Tucker commended the young opener, calling him a highly unique and special talent.
The Indian national side is scheduled to compete in two T20I fixtures on Irish soil, with the matches locked in for June 26 and June 28. Both games will be hosted at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, located in Belfast.
The primary focal point of the series remains the fifteen year old Sooryavanshi, who has rewritten history as the youngest cricketer ever named in a senior Indian squad. If selected in the starting lineup for the first match, he will eclipse the legendary Sachin Tendulkar record as the youngest male debutant in Indian cricket history.
Both of the highly anticipated T20I matches in Belfast are scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.
Tucker Stunned by Teenager's Meteoric Rise
During his pre match press conference on Thursday, the Irish skipper admitted he was highly impressed by the massive excitement surrounding the young batsman. Tucker expressed admiration for Sooryavanshi's rapid ascension to the senior national setup, noting that such an achievement is highly unusual in the modern era of professional sports.
"It’s pretty incredible for them to have a 15 year old on their team. I didn't ever think that was going to be possible in this professional era of the game, especially with the amount of work that goes into professional cricket and the standard of the players. So, credit to him: he's a pretty special player," Tucker remarked.
The captain also highlighted how the arrival of the teenage prodigy has energized the local community, particularly the substantial population of Indian heritage residing in Ireland.
"We have a huge Indian community in Ireland that I know will be massively ready to watch this game, and they'll see Vaibhav. That's what most of the hype is about here, about him making his debut in this series," the captain explained.
Deep Tactical Research on the Youngster
Discussing Ireland's preparations to counter the explosive left hander, Tucker confirmed that the coaching staff and bowling unit have spent considerable time analyzing the teenager's batting videos and franchise performances. Sooryavanshi captured global attention during IPL 2026, where he showcased extraordinary ball striking capabilities.
"He's obviously an absolutely incredible talent. We've tried to do as much research as we can on him. I think he blew the IPL up, incredibly hitting 75 sixes or whatever it was; like, the skill level there is absolutely incredible," Tucker added.
A Young Role Model for Global Cricket
Beyond the immediate tactical battles on the field, the Irish wicketkeeper batsman emphasized that the emergence of such a young star is fantastic for the global growth of the sport, offering inspiration to aspiring junior cricketers worldwide.
"It gives the game something to talk about. It's really exciting. Energy like that coming into a series is fabulous not only for us but also for people coming to watch, for people watching at home, and for those kids playing around the corner.
"As much as we try to be role models for the Irish players, I think as much as it's the responsibility, I think, of all players around the world to be role models. So, I know Vaibhav is only a young boy, but he's still an incredible player, and he is a pretty special role model for cricketers all around the world now and kids coming through," the skipper concluded.
Will he play today?
"I am sure that he will get his dues and his opportunities," Kotak said. "So I don't think that just to give him an opportunity, we should drop someone who has already been scoring runs. That also won't be right.
Sitanshu Kotak in the pre match presser revealed that the big decision will be taken by captain Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir.
India's T20I squad vs Ireland
Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Suryansh Shedge, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi
Ireland T20I squad v India: Lorcan Tucker (c), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson
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