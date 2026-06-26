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'We've tried to do as much research as we can': Ireland captain confirms tactical plans for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

As anticipation reaches fever pitch in Belfast, Ireland skipper Lorcan Tucker has revealed that his team has conducted extensive tactical research on India's fifteen year old batting prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 08:28 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 08:29 AM IST
'We've tried to do as much research as we can': Ireland captain confirms tactical plans for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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