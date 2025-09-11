'What A Talent!' – Wasim Akram Praises Kuldeep Yadav’s Match-Winning Spell in Asia Cup 2025

In a breathtaking display of spin wizardry, Kuldeep Yadav stole the show as India demolished UAE in their 2025 Asia Cup opener. The left-arm wrist-spinner showcased every trick in his arsenal, finishing with astonishing figures of 4/7, including a sensational three-wicket over that left cricket legend Wasim Akram visibly stunned. India wrapped up a commanding nine-wicket victory, sending a clear statement ahead of the tournament’s high-stakes clashes.

Kuldeep Yadav’s Three-Wicket Over: A Spin Spectacle

After a steady start to the innings, Kuldeep unleashed a spell that left UAE reeling. In the space of a single over, he dismissed Rahul Chopra, captain Muhammad Waseem, and Harshit Kaushik, reducing the home team to 50/5 inside 9 overs.

What made the over extraordinary was the variation Kuldeep employed: a classic leg break to trap Chopra, a deceptive flipper to outfox Waseem, and a cunning googly that demolished Kaushik’s stumps. This masterful over exemplified Kuldeep’s growth as a bowler, combining precision, deception, and tactical awareness to dismantle the UAE batting lineup.

Commentating for Sony Sports, Wasim Akram praised the spinner’s performance: “What a talent. Kuldeep reads the batters beautifully and bowls in threatening areas consistently. That over was sheer brilliance.”

Clinical Bowling from India: Setting the Tone

India’s domination began early with Jasprit Bumrah delivering a lethal yorker to remove Sharafu, followed by Varun Chakravarthy claiming the second wicket. Kuldeep then returned to finish the innings, leaving UAE all out for a paltry 57 in 13.1 overs. The relentless bowling display underlined India’s strategy to leverage spin-friendly conditions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Even Shivam Dube made his presence felt with a surprise three-wicket haul, conceding just four runs, reinforcing India’s dominance with both ball and tactical execution.

Post-Match Insights: Kuldeep on Fitness and Strategy

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kuldeep attributed his performance to recent work on bowling skills and fitness under strength coach Adrian le Roux. “The length matters a lot, reading the batters, and reacting to what they are trying to do. Everything was going perfect tonight,” said the spinner, reflecting on a night where skill met opportunity.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav lauded the team’s all-round effort: “It was a clinical performance. The boys showed excellent energy and attitude in the field, which carried into the batting.”

Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma also impressed, scoring a quick-fire 30, with Suryakumar highlighting his consistency and team-first approach.

UAE Struggles and Looking Ahead

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem expressed disappointment but remained optimistic: “We lost wickets in a cluster, and that cost us the game. India executed their plan perfectly. We have to learn from these mistakes and come back stronger against Oman and Pakistan.”

India’s comprehensive victory, highlighted by Kuldeep Yadav’s magical spell, sets a high benchmark in the Asia Cup 2025, making them firm favorites for the clash against Pakistan on September 14.