'What benefit...': Harbhajan Singh questions Pakistan’s India match boycott, calls it ‘Misleading’

Pakistan were scheduled to face India on February 15, but the Pakistan government announced on social media that the national team “shall not take the field” for the match. No official reason was cited for the decision. Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA.

Harbhajan Questions the Motive Behind the Boycott

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan dismissed Pakistan’s decision as unnecessary theatrics aimed at misleading the public into believing that the country was standing in solidarity with Bangladesh. Using a popular phrase, Harbhajan remarked, “Begani ki shaadi mein Abdul deewana. There is no logic or proper basis to this decision. What benefit are you going to get from this? This is just to show arrogance.”

He challenged Pakistan to follow through on its stance if it truly believed in the decision, adding that such selective participation only creates confusion and drama.

Neutral Venue Argument Raised

Harbhajan further pointed out that the match was scheduled to be played at a neutral venue in Colombo, Sri Lanka, eliminating any grounds for dispute. He questioned why Pakistan had no issues playing India during last year’s Asia Cup despite heightened tensions between the two nations. “When there was conflict, you still played the Asia Cup. There was drama over the trophy, but the matches happened because you were not ready to let go of the revenue,” he said, accusing Pakistan of double standards.

Hours after Pakistan’s announcement, the International Cricket Council issued a strong statement, stating that selective participation contradicts the fundamental principles of a global sporting event.

The ICC emphasised that all qualified teams are expected to compete as per the published schedule and warned that such actions undermine sporting integrity, fairness, and the interests of fans worldwide. The governing body urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to explore a mutually acceptable resolution.

Context of Bangladesh’s Exit

Pakistan’s move follows the ICC’s decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland after the Bangladesh Cricket Board refused to participate, citing security concerns. After extensive reviews and independent assessments, the ICC found no credible threat and upheld the original schedule.

On the field, Pakistan’s record against India in T20 World Cups remains heavily lopsided, with India winning seven of eight encounters. India has also dominated recent contests, including a clean sweep in last year’s Asia Cup. With India entering the tournament in strong form after a 4-1 T20I series win over New Zealand, the boycott has raised questions over competitive balance and the broader impact on the tournament.

As tensions off the field continue to escalate, the ICC now faces pressure to ensure the smooth conduct and integrity of one of its biggest global events.