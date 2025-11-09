What Did BCCI Say On Talks With Mohsin Naqvi Over Asia Cup Trophy? Where Is The Trophy? Full Details Inside

The long-standing dispute over the Asia Cup trophy appears to be moving toward closure, with officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) resuming direct communication in Dubai. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the two boards have managed to “break the ice” after holding a private conversation during the ICC meetings.

Saikia stated that both parties have agreed to work together in the coming days to arrive at a solution. This development follows a face-to-face interaction between Saikia and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, held informally on the sidelines of the ICC board meet. It marked the first direct discussion between the two leadership groups since the controversy originated.

“I was a part of both the informal and formal meeting of the ICC. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present. During the course of a formal meeting, it was not on agenda but ICC facilitated a meeting between myself and the PCB chief separately in the presence of a senior ICC office-bearer and another senior official,” Saikia told PTI.

“It was really good to start the process of negotiation. Both sides cordially participated in the meeting which took place on the sidelines of the ICC board meet,” he added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Meet Jay Shah: Home Minister’s Son Who Revolutionized Indian Women’s Cricket; From Rs 1,000 A Match To Rs 15,00,000 And A World Cup Triumph

Further Details

The disagreement began after India secured the Asia Cup title, but the trophy was not handed to them. Controversy arose when Team India did not accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, leading to a power struggle between BCCI and the PCB chairman. It is understood that Naqvi walked away with the trophy following the dispute, and has since maintained his stance over who should present it.

Reports suggest that the Asia Cup trophy currently remains at the Asian Cricket Council headquarters in Dubai. Mohsin Naqvi is said to have instructed staff not to move the award without his personal authorization, maintaining that he should be the one to hand it over.

ALSO READ - What Did ICC Say On Mohsin Naqvi Taking The Trophy After BCCI’s Complaint? Here’s Full Details

Saikia expressed optimism that the matter will soon be resolved.

“Both sides will work out something to solve the issue at the earliest. The ice has been broken now, so various options will be worked out. There will be options from the other side as well, and we will also give options on how to settle this issue and come to an amicable solution,” he concluded.