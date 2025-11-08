What Did ICC Say On Mohsin Naqvi Taking The Trophy After BCCI’s Complaint? Here’s Full Details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has intervened to ease tensions between India and Pakistan over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy, following a formal objection by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to Sports Tak, the ICC has urged both cricket boards to resolve the issue amicably through mutual dialogue. A senior official familiar with the matter revealed that the ICC has stressed the importance of India and Pakistan to world cricket and encouraged both parties to handle the situation with sensitivity. The governing body has also indicated it may form a dedicated committee if required to mediate and bring closure to the disagreement.

ICC Mediation Efforts Gain Momentum

The trophy row comes despite India’s triumphant Asia Cup 2025 campaign under captain Suryakumar Yadav. After India’s five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final at the Dubai International Stadium, the team unexpectedly found itself without the actual trophy.

Sources report that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi who also serves as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President retained possession of the trophy following the presentation. This move triggered the BCCI’s formal objection and sparked fresh controversy between the two boards.

Ahead of the ICC Board meeting in Dubai on November 7, uncertainty loomed over Naqvi’s attendance due to his recent absence from major gatherings. However, he eventually participated, and early indications suggest the talks were constructive, setting the stage for a potential resolution.

Trophy Drama Overshadows India’s Celebration

India’s ninth Asia Cup title celebration took an unexpected twist when the players declined to accept the trophy and winner’s medals directly from Naqvi. The decision, understood to be influenced by broader political sensitivities, turned the post-match ceremony tense.

Eyewitnesses described the moment as awkward, with Naqvi reportedly refusing to vacate the stage after India’s polite refusal. The presentation eventually ended abruptly as ACC officials departed with the trophy still in their possession.

In response, the Indian team turned the moment into a spirit-filled display of unity and humor. Players pretended to lift an "invisible trophy," awarded themselves imaginary medals, and even mimed sipping from non-existent coffee cups. Their lighthearted gestures quickly went viral, offering a symbolic yet playful end to one of cricket’s strangest award ceremonies.