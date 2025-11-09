What Did India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav Say On Shubman Gill’s Strike Rate Amid Growing Criticism?

Suryakumar Yadav has dismissed the ongoing criticism surrounding Shubman Gill’s strike rate in T20Is, following India’s 2-1 T20I series win over Australia. The Indian captain insisted that there is no issue with Gill’s tempo, highlighting the opener’s chemistry with Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order. Gill had been under scrutiny since his inclusion in India’s T20I squad for the Asia Cup 2025, particularly after he scored 46 off 39 balls in the fourth T20I against Australia. Despite the knock playing a crucial role in setting up India’s victory, his strike rate became a talking point.

However, the 26-year-old answered back strongly in the final T20I in Brisbane, smashing an unbeaten 29 off just 16 deliveries, including six boundaries. His intent was visible right from the third over, where he struck four consecutive fours off Ben Dwarshius. The match at the Gabba was later washed out due to rain, but Gill’s approach stood out.

Speaking after the series victory, Suryakumar Yadav praised Gill and Abhishek Sharma’s partnership.

“They both are looking to match each other’s strike rates. It’s a combination of fire and fire. In my opinion, if the wicket is a bit difficult, then it is important to adapt. Today, the wicket was good, so these two scored more than 50 in five years. In the last game, it was important to read the wicket, and these two did just that. At this level, experience helps and see how he (Gill) adapted in the last game. Both Abhishek and Gill have good communication. It is just a case of adapting; they complement each other well,” Suryakumar said at the post-match press conference.

Changed Indian Batting Order

Gill’s return to the XI also resulted in changes to India's batting lineup. Sanju Samson, despite scoring three centuries last year, was pushed down the order and eventually left outof the playing XI during the series. Jitesh Sharma replaced him in the middle order.

Abhishek Sharma, who was named Player of the Series after scoring 163 runs across the five T20Is, also praised Gill’s approach and familiarity.

“It’s just fire and fire. Look at the way he was playing today. We have been playing together since the U-12 days, so there is a good understanding. I know what shots he’s looking to play and which bowler he’s targeting. He is also aware of my game, and he helps me in what sort of shots I should look to play,” Abhishek said.

The series result and their performances suggest that the Gill-Abhishek opening combination is shaping into one of India’s most dynamic current T20 pairings, with both players showing the ability to adapt their tempo based on match conditions—all while maintaining attacking intent.