What Did Rinku Singh’s Fiancee Gift Him? Here’s The Special Surprise - Watch

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, known for his powerful batting and full of life characteristics, recently celebrated a personal victory. On June 13, he visited the home of his fiancee, Priya Saroj, a Member of Parliament, and received a gift that transcended monetary value: a simple red rose, offered with genuine affection.

A heartwarming video circulating online shows his fiancee's mother showering Rinku with flower petals as he enters their home, followed by other family members. The moment went to a different Bollywood level with Priya presenting him with a red rose. This gesture speaks volumes about the depth of their connection.

The Symbolic Gift

More than just a flower, Priya Saroj's red rose symbolizes years of quiet growth and shared experiences. As Rinku accepts the rose, the video captures Priya's eyes and blushing cheeks, a candid glimpse into their heartfelt bond, untouched by public spectacle.

Both of their Worlds are full of glamour, showbiz and drama amidst all this they went old school way offering a rose with delicate pride, making the moment feel deeply personal and authentic. The family's floral welcome further amplified the warmth, making their love palpable without the need for words.

Three Years In The Making

Their love story isn't a rushed affair. Rinku and Priya's journey began over three and a half years ago in Delhi, introduced by one of Rinku's Kolkata Knight Riders teammates. Their initial friendship blossomed into an unbreakable bond through countless conversations, mutual understanding, and shared aspirations.

Their families officially recognized their commitment with a grand engagement ceremony in Lucknow earlier this month, attracting attention from both the cricketing and political spheres.

"This day has been in our hearts for so long - almost three years and the wait was worth every second. Engaged - with full hearts and a forever to go," Rinku wrote post his engagement.

A November Wedding Beckons

November 18 marks the anticipated wedding date for Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj, as they prepare to embark on a new chapter together. The couple got engaged on Sunday, June 8, in Lucknow. The event had the presence of some Samajwadi Party members and also selected a few friends of Rinku from the cricket fraternity.