India’s Test captain Shubman Gill has finally addressed the ongoing debate surrounding veteran pacer Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from the Test squad. While acknowledging Shami’s exceptional quality, Gill hinted that the team management might be looking to move forward with the current pace attack featuring Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming Test match, Gill admitted that it was a difficult decision to leave Shami out, especially considering his experience and proven ability. However, he also highlighted the performances of other bowlers who have stepped up in Shami’s absence.

“There aren’t many bowlers of Shami bhai’s quality. But when you look at the performances of others guys like Akash Deep and Prasidh and also what Siraj and Bumrah have done for us, it becomes a tough call,” Gill said during a pre-match press conference.

“It’s never easy when someone like Shami bhai has to miss out, but at the same time, we have to plan ahead. As for fitness and selection matters, the selectors would be in a better position to give a clear answer on that,” he added.

Fitness Issues

Mohammed Shami, who has been dealing with fitness concerns, hasn’t played a Test match since the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final. His most recent international outing came during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and he was not selected for the limited-overs series against Australia.

BCCI Official Reveals Communication With Shami

According to a BCCI senior official who spoke to PTI, Shami was asked to represent India A against the England Lions but declined, citing that he was still working on increasing his workload. As a result, he wasn’t included in the squad that traveled to England for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

The official further stated that the board has full access to Shami’s medical reports, which indicate concerns about his ability to bowl long spells. He also dismissed claims that the Bengal pacer was not kept informed by the management, insisting that communication had taken place.

Shami Shows Strong Domestic Form

Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his return to the national side, Shami has been in excellent form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025–26 season. The experienced seamer has claimed 15 wickets from just three matches, including a five-wicket haul. Although he missed Bengal’s last fixture, Shami is expected to be back for the next game before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 begins.